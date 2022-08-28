ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,960,000 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the July 31st total of 6,790,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
ASE Technology Stock Down 4.0 %
Shares of ASX traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.82. The company had a trading volume of 7,868,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,253,663. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ASE Technology has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $9.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.55.
ASE Technology Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4794 per share. This represents a yield of 8%. This is an increase from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. ASE Technology’s payout ratio is 29.41%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ASE Technology Company Profile
ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ASE Technology (ASX)
