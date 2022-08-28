ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Short Interest Update

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, an increase of 51.5% from the July 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 320,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASAZY. Citigroup downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 270 to SEK 260 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 330 to SEK 280 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.50.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of ASAZY stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52 week low of $10.24 and a 52 week high of $16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.14.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

