Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,275.00.

ASBFY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Associated British Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,900 ($22.96) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Associated British Foods Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of Associated British Foods stock opened at $17.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Associated British Foods has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $29.75.

Associated British Foods Cuts Dividend

Associated British Foods Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.139 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

(Get Rating)

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.