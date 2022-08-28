Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) Short Interest Update

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,000 shares, a decline of 47.5% from the July 31st total of 108,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Auddia by 4,981.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 32,780 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its holdings in Auddia by 25.2% during the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 183,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 36,833 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Auddia during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Auddia during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Auddia in the 1st quarter worth about $483,000. 4.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AUUD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.13. 4,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,138. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.43. Auddia has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $3.36.

About Auddia

Auddia Inc, a technology company, develops software products for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Faidr, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform and application; and Vodcast Hub, a content management system.

