Aurix Price Tops $1.42 on Major Exchanges (AUR)

Aurix (AUR) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Over the last week, Aurix has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Aurix coin can now be bought for about $1.42 or 0.00007113 BTC on popular exchanges. Aurix has a market capitalization of $24.08 million and $58,250.00 worth of Aurix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aurix alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,881.63 or 0.99845221 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00054195 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004964 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00024691 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004878 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Aurix Profile

AUR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2014. Aurix’s total supply is 17,000,000 coins. Aurix’s official Twitter account is @auroracoinIS.

Aurix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Auroracoin is a cryptocurrency for Iceland. It is based on litecoin and is 50% premined. The premined coins will be distributed to the entire population of Iceland, starting at the end of March 2014. An interesting way to encourage coin use and market penetration and similar to Spaincoins marketing push. Difficulty retargets every eight blocks and there is no block reward reduction. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aurix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aurix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.