Australian Safe Shepherd (ASS) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $7.46 Million

Australian Safe Shepherd (ASS) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 28th. Over the last seven days, Australian Safe Shepherd has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. Australian Safe Shepherd has a total market cap of $7.46 million and $33,886.00 worth of Australian Safe Shepherd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Australian Safe Shepherd coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001672 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002229 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.93 or 0.00829317 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Australian Safe Shepherd Coin Profile
Australian Safe Shepherd’s official Twitter account is @assfinance.
Australian Safe Shepherd Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Australian Safe Shepherd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Australian Safe Shepherd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.