Autonio Hits Market Cap of $405,016.92 (NIOX)

Autonio (NIOX) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 27th. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Autonio has a market cap of $405,016.92 and approximately $61,896.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Autonio has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official website is auton.io. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio.

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

