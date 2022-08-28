AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) Short Interest Update

AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,100 shares, an increase of 142.5% from the July 31st total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

AutoWeb Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AUTO remained flat at $0.39 during midday trading on Friday. 157,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,217. AutoWeb has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average is $1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.09.

Get AutoWeb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on AUTO. Ascendiant Capital Markets downgraded shares of AutoWeb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1.25 to $0.39 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoWeb in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on AutoWeb from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barrington Research cut AutoWeb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoWeb

About AutoWeb

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUTO. Kokino LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoWeb during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,308,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoWeb during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in AutoWeb by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 240,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 48,803 shares in the last quarter. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AutoWeb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoWeb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.