AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.
AUTO has been the topic of several other reports. Barrington Research cut shares of AutoWeb from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of AutoWeb from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut shares of AutoWeb from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1.25 to $0.39 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.
Shares of AutoWeb stock opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.09. AutoWeb has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $4.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.40.
AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.
