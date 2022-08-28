AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

AUTO has been the topic of several other reports. Barrington Research cut shares of AutoWeb from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of AutoWeb from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut shares of AutoWeb from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1.25 to $0.39 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

AutoWeb Stock Performance

Shares of AutoWeb stock opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.09. AutoWeb has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $4.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoWeb

About AutoWeb

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoWeb in the second quarter worth $29,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in AutoWeb by 2.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 246,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the period. Finally, Kokino LLC acquired a new stake in AutoWeb in the fourth quarter worth $3,308,000. 20.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

See Also

