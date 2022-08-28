Avalanche Market Capitalization Achieves $5.64 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Avalanche has a total market cap of $5.64 billion and approximately $281.89 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $19.77 or 0.00098680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000607 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00019565 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001463 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.88 or 0.00258949 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00030210 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00008402 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000125 BTC.
- Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000521 BTC.
Avalanche Coin Profile
AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 285,065,595 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about.
Buying and Selling Avalanche
