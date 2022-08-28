Avalanche Market Capitalization Achieves $5.64 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Avalanche has a total market cap of $5.64 billion and approximately $281.89 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $19.77 or 0.00098680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000607 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00019565 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.88 or 0.00258949 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00030210 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00008402 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000297 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 285,065,595 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

