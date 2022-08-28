AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wolfe Research currently has $292.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AVB. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $262.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $260.00 to $212.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $174.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $241.60.

NYSE:AVB opened at $209.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $183.35 and a one year high of $259.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $644.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.41 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 33.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

