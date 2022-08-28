Avaware 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $11,324.00 (AVE)

Avaware (AVE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. One Avaware coin can currently be purchased for $0.0121 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Avaware has traded up 41% against the dollar. Avaware has a market capitalization of $48,464.14 and approximately $11,324.00 worth of Avaware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avaware Profile

Avaware (CRYPTO:AVE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Avesta hash hashing algorithm. Avaware’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Avaware’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avaware Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avesta is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using Avesta hash as its algorithm. Avesta´s blockchain is customized to work directly with Point-of-Sales and also allows public mining on any device. It is a cryptocurrency tailor-made for Point-of-Sales and direct payments into payment processors. It also features a 2-factor mandatory security, account recovery, coin inheritance, smart contract UI, debit card and a mobile payment platform. testnet blockexplorer:https://explorer.avesta.io/ “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avaware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avaware should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avaware using one of the exchanges listed above.

