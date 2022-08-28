Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.43.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVT shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Avnet in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th.
In related news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 24,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $1,063,786.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,285.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of Avnet stock opened at $44.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.27. Avnet has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $50.19.
Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Avnet will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.
Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.
