Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.85-$1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20 billion-$6.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.36 billion.

AVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Avnet in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an underweight rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Avnet from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avnet presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.43.

NASDAQ:AVT traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.67. 850,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,813. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.28. Avnet has a fifty-two week low of $35.71 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 2.85%. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avnet will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 24,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $1,063,786.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,285.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Avnet during the first quarter worth about $448,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Avnet by 33.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 15,921 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Avnet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Avnet by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

