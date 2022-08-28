Awakn Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:AWKNF) PT Lowered to C$1.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

Awakn Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:AWKNF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.00 to C$1.75 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Awakn Life Sciences Stock Down 12.8 %

OTCMKTS:AWKNF opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. Awakn Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $2.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average of $0.93.

Awakn Life Sciences Company Profile

Awakn Life Sciences Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in the researching, developing, operations, and delivering of psychedelic therapeutics to treat addiction and other mental health conditions in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

