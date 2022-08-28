Awakn Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:AWKNF) PT Lowered to C$1.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

Awakn Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:AWKNF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.00 to C$1.75 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Awakn Life Sciences Stock Down 12.8 %
OTCMKTS:AWKNF opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. Awakn Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $2.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average of $0.93.
Awakn Life Sciences Company Profile
