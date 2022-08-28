AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.15-$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $276.00 million-$302.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $358.50 million. AZEK also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.95-$1.01 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AZEK from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AZEK from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AZEK in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of AZEK from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Shares of AZEK traded down $1.30 on Friday, reaching $18.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,758,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,779. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. AZEK has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $46.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average of $22.07.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. AZEK had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AZEK will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in AZEK by 1,441.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AZEK in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in AZEK in the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AZEK by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

