AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.95-$1.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.33 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion. AZEK also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.15-$0.19 EPS.

AZEK Stock Down 6.4 %

AZEK stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.97. 1,758,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,101,779. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. AZEK has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $46.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.89.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. AZEK had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. AZEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AZEK will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on AZEK from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AZEK from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on AZEK from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AZEK from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on AZEK from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,864,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,031,000 after buying an additional 98,704 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 0.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,507,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,293,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,660,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,795,000 after buying an additional 52,452 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in AZEK by 66.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 934,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,642,000 after purchasing an additional 374,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AZEK by 5.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 912,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,663,000 after purchasing an additional 50,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

