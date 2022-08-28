Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the July 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aziyo Biologics in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aziyo Biologics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aziyo Biologics stock. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its position in Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,109,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,839 shares during the quarter. Aziyo Biologics makes up about 1.7% of Endurant Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Endurant Capital Management LP owned about 8.18% of Aziyo Biologics worth $6,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aziyo Biologics Stock Down 1.6 %

Aziyo Biologics stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,164. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.30. Aziyo Biologics has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $9.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of -0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.14). Aziyo Biologics had a negative net margin of 75.15% and a negative return on equity of 525.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Aziyo Biologics will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aziyo Biologics

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device.

