Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) 1-Day Volume Hits $4.67 Million

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. Baby Doge Coin has a total market cap of $151.19 million and approximately $4.67 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Baby Doge Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded down 10.2% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005014 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001679 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002217 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.84 or 0.00831506 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Baby Doge Coin Coin Profile
Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin.
Baby Doge Coin Coin Trading
