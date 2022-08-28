BabyDoge ETH Price Up 13.9% Over Last Week (BABYDOGE)

BabyDoge ETH (BABYDOGE) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 28th. In the last seven days, BabyDoge ETH has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BabyDoge ETH coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BabyDoge ETH has a market cap of $5.01 million and approximately $10,929.00 worth of BabyDoge ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 595.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.84 or 0.02150226 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005085 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001651 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002193 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00843121 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
