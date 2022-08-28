Badger DAO Price Down 4.8% Over Last 7 Days (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. During the last week, Badger DAO has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One Badger DAO coin can now be bought for $3.72 or 0.00018644 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Badger DAO has a market cap of $46.59 million and $4.93 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Badger DAO

BADGER is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,539,396 coins. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Badger DAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

