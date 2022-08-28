Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 27,914 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 153.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,914 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $6,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 155.4% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 25,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 15,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Consumer Edge downgraded J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.82.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

SJM stock opened at $141.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.41. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $146.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.25.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.