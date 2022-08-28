Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 39,736 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 2,076.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,736 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Roku were worth $5,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 156.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Roku by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Roku in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 392.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Roku

In related news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $497,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $182,803.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,676 shares in the company, valued at $7,349,125.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $497,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,714 shares of company stock valued at $750,755 over the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roku Stock Down 7.0 %

ROKU stock opened at $68.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of -189.78 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.31. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.00 and a 52 week high of $374.74.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.64 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROKU. Wolfe Research cut shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Roku to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna downgraded Roku from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $200.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Roku from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.54.

Roku Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Featured Articles

