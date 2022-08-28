Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 36,451 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 355.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,451 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,499,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,438,000 after purchasing an additional 164,539 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,266,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,189,000 after acquiring an additional 51,831 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,996,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,108,000 after acquiring an additional 101,760 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,302,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,205,000 after acquiring an additional 136,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,143,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,265,000 after acquiring an additional 62,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRU. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 2.8 %

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

PRU opened at $98.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.60. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $89.73 and a one year high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

