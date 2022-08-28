Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Decreases Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,156 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $8,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 84.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $468.18.

NYSE:NOC opened at $485.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $471.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $455.52. The company has a market cap of $75.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $344.89 and a 52 week high of $497.20.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.26%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.