Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $6.96 Million Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 177.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,231 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,231 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Waters were worth $6,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Waters by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,069,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,261,515,000 after purchasing an additional 331,610 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,781,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,036,285,000 after buying an additional 70,524 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $439,993,000 after buying an additional 21,757 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 969,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $361,093,000 after buying an additional 129,837 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 717,812 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $267,456,000 after buying an additional 98,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WAT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Waters to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Waters in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $352.00.

Waters Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of WAT opened at $300.81 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $288.32 and a 52 week high of $428.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $333.77 and a 200-day moving average of $323.70.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. Waters had a return on equity of 203.31% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. Waters’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

(Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.