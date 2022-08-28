Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $7.65 Million Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 201.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 351,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 234,692 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $7,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KEY. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth $28,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp Stock Down 3.3 %

KEY stock opened at $18.43 on Friday. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $27.17. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler set a $19.00 price objective on KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.39.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

