Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 295 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $6,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 57.8% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 144.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.4% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 25,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,020,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 20.4% during the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% during the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 20,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,302,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.57.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 5.7 %

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $349.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.15, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.14. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.50 and a 52-week high of $695.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $374.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $429.47.

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.