Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 511 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,982 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $8,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 91.5% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 532,267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,458,000 after purchasing an additional 254,287 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 8.6% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 8.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 176,663 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,760,000 after purchasing an additional 13,425 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 26.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 66,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 9.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Performance

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU opened at $57.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.40 and a 1 year high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

