Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Short Interest Update

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 373,400 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the July 31st total of 284,100 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 105,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 2.0% during the first quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 444,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 352,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after buying an additional 33,345 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the first quarter valued at $58,000. 23.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com raised Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Trading Up 0.6 %
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 34.73%.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s payout ratio is 52.91%.
About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.
