Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,481,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916,411 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.15% of Coca-Cola worth $403,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,790,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422,105 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $33,062,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $1,743,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,794,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,262,000 after purchasing an additional 99,707 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.11. 10,089,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,257,932. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.35.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

