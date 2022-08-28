Bank of Montreal Can Has $721.76 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,557,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,429 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $721,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $14.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $407.28. The stock had a trading volume of 5,994,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,881,343. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $400.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $416.97. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

