Bank of Montreal Can Sells 163,964 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,292,860 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 163,964 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.20% of Accenture worth $437,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 8,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $11.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $298.13. 1,701,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,398,461. The company’s 50 day moving average is $294.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $261.77 and a 52 week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.11.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Further Reading

