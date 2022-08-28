Bank of Montreal Can Sells 318,655 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,395,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 318,655 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.31% of American Tower worth $350,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.53.

American Tower Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of AMT stock traded down $7.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $261.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,227,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,054. The company has a 50 day moving average of $262.60 and a 200 day moving average of $251.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $121.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.