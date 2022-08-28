Bank of Montreal Can Sells 831,682 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,009,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 831,682 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners makes up about 0.7% of Bank of Montreal Can’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bank of Montreal Can owned 6.88% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $1,374,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,560,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,492,000 after acquiring an additional 581,862 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. 53.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:BIP traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.01. 280,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,681. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.67. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a one year low of $35.81 and a one year high of $46.01. The firm has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.33 and a beta of 0.76.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Cuts Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.50). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BIP. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.33 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $43.33 to $46.67 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a $46.67 target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

