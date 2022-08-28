Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Price Target Cut to C$83.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$92.00 to C$89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $57.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $54.23 and a 1 year high of $74.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.7897 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 509,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,494,000 after buying an additional 13,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 10,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

