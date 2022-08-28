Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to “Market Perform”

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has C$84.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price target of C$86.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. CSFB raised their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Fundamental Research downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$84.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$87.36.

Shares of BNS opened at C$74.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$89.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$76.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$83.60. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$71.21 and a 52 week high of C$95.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported C$2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.6099992 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

