Bankroll Vault (VLT) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $276,569.42

Bankroll Vault (VLT) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One Bankroll Vault coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000754 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bankroll Vault has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bankroll Vault has a market capitalization of $276,569.42 and $9,335.00 worth of Bankroll Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bankroll Vault alerts:

VeraOne (VRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.12 or 0.00275040 BTC.

SORA (XOR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00013524 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded down 47.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000230 BTC.

About Bankroll Vault

Bankroll Vault (CRYPTO:VLT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-3

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2016. Bankroll Vault’s total supply is 1,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,732,400 coins. The official website for Bankroll Vault is bankroll.network. Bankroll Vault’s official Twitter account is @j_veltor and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Valtor is a cryptocurrency that focuses on stability, efficiency and long term scaling implementing a Lightning Network like feature, providing viable transaction privacy without bloating the blockchain and eliminating the drawbacks of longer block time. VLT has a 30 minute block tiem and it uses the custom hashing algorithm “Thor's secret”. “

Buying and Selling Bankroll Vault

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bankroll Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bankroll Vault should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bankroll Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bankroll Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bankroll Vault and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.