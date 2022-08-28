Banner Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNNR) Short Interest Update

Banner Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNNR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 52.9% from the July 31st total of 13,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Banner Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNNR remained flat at $9.87 on Friday. Banner Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88.

Institutional Trading of Banner Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Banner Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,856,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banner Acquisition by 2.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 182,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $612,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Banner Acquisition by 68.3% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 35,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Banner Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $572,000. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banner Acquisition

Banner Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Lehi, Utah.

