Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Baozun from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Baozun from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.66.

BZUN opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.17. The firm has a market cap of $593.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.73. Baozun has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $25.05.

Baozun ( NASDAQ:BZUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.22). Baozun had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $312.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Baozun will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BZUN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baozun by 211.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,867,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,952,000 after buying an additional 1,268,369 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Baozun by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,514,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,947,000 after buying an additional 1,024,590 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Baozun by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,338,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,601,000 after buying an additional 339,033 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Baozun by 235.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 476,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after buying an additional 334,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Baozun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,118,000. 45.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

