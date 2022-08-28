Barclays Raises Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $275.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $263.00 to $275.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ADSK. Mizuho increased their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Autodesk from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $266.20.

Autodesk Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of ADSK opened at $207.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a PE ratio of 94.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.75 and a 200 day moving average of $201.00. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $335.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 748,492 shares of the software company’s stock worth $210,469,000 after purchasing an additional 121,108 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Autodesk by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 21,328 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 142,493 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $40,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Autodesk by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 163,821 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,065,000 after acquiring an additional 69,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

