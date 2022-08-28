Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Short Interest Update

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,600 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the July 31st total of 140,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Barrett Business Services

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 2,836 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $239,471.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,689.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth about $2,050,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 137,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 68.4% in the first quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 51,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Barrett Business Services Trading Down 2.7 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Sidoti reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $85.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

BBSI traded down $2.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.69. The stock had a trading volume of 34,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,420. The firm has a market cap of $579.10 million, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.39. Barrett Business Services has a 12 month low of $57.76 and a 12 month high of $86.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.14.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.61. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 22.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrett Business Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Further Reading

