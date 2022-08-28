Basic Attention Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $27.36 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. During the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. Basic Attention Token has a total market capitalization of $489.38 million and $27.36 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001660 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005083 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003893 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002598 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00129667 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00031908 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00087700 BTC.

About Basic Attention Token

BAT is a coin. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,498,344,316 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

