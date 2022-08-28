Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Short Interest Update

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, an increase of 84.4% from the July 31st total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bausch + Lomb

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter worth $2,262,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter worth $1,937,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter worth $1,846,000.

Bausch + Lomb Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSE:BLCO traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.57. The company had a trading volume of 493,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,998. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.68. Bausch + Lomb has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $20.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bausch + Lomb ( NYSE:BLCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $889.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Bausch + Lomb will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

BLCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. Cowen initiated coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.42.

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that cover the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

