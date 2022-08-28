Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Short Interest Update

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, an increase of 84.4% from the July 31st total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bausch + Lomb
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter worth $2,262,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter worth $1,937,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter worth $1,846,000.
Bausch + Lomb Stock Down 3.6 %
NYSE:BLCO traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.57. The company had a trading volume of 493,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,998. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.68. Bausch + Lomb has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $20.20.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BLCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. Cowen initiated coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.42.
Bausch + Lomb Company Profile
Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that cover the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.
Further Reading
