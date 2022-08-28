Beach Energy Limited (ASX:BPT) Announces Final Dividend of $0.01

Beach Energy Limited (ASX:BPT – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th.

Beach Energy Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Get Beach Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Robert(Rob) Jager acquired 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.70 ($1.19) per share, with a total value of A$119,000.00 ($83,216.78).

About Beach Energy

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. The company also explores, develops, produces, and transports hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beach Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beach Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.