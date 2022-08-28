Beacon Price Tops $0.0675 on Major Exchanges (BECN)

Beacon (BECN) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 28th. Over the last week, Beacon has traded down 28.4% against the dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0675 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beacon has a market capitalization of $120,148.09 and $78.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003660 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00155522 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00009464 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000265 BTC.
- DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000128 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000197 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000051 BTC.
Beacon Coin Profile
Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Beacon
Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.