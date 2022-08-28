Beacon Price Tops $0.0675 on Major Exchanges (BECN)

Beacon (BECN) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 28th. Over the last week, Beacon has traded down 28.4% against the dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0675 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beacon has a market capitalization of $120,148.09 and $78.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003660 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00155522 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00009464 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000265 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

