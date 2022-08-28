Berry Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $9.40 Million (BERRY)

Berry (BERRY) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 28th. One Berry coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Berry has a market capitalization of $9.40 million and approximately $776,671.00 worth of Berry was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Berry has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005019 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004036 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002568 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00129014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00032158 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00084041 BTC.

About Berry

Berry (CRYPTO:BERRY) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Berry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,156,115,060 coins. The official website for Berry is sbpglobal.io. Berry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Berry Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Berry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Berry using one of the exchanges listed above.

