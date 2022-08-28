Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.05-$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $208.00 million-$211.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.60 million. Bill.com also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.23-$0.38 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BILL. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com to $220.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $366.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $245.00 to $269.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $235.26.

Shares of BILL opened at $167.66 on Friday. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $89.87 and a 1 year high of $348.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.99 and a 200-day moving average of $163.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.07 and a beta of 2.26.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 51.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 155.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 802 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $96,127.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,793 shares in the company, valued at $574,488.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 24,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.20, for a total value of $3,489,446.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,614 shares in the company, valued at $815,152.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $96,127.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,793 shares in the company, valued at $574,488.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,306 shares of company stock worth $12,823,312 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Bill.com in the first quarter worth about $427,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Bill.com by 33.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Bill.com by 21.1% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bill.com by 20.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Bill.com in the first quarter worth about $272,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

