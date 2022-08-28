BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of BioLineRx to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Get BioLineRx alerts:

BioLineRx Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLRX opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.48. The company has a market cap of $74.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.92. BioLineRx has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $3.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BioLineRx Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in BioLineRx by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in BioLineRx by 377.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 53,246 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in BioLineRx during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BioLineRx by 184.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 79,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioLineRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLineRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.