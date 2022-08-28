BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of BioLineRx to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.
BioLineRx Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ BLRX opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.48. The company has a market cap of $74.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.92. BioLineRx has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $3.15.
BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.
