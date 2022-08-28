BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS) Short Interest Update

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the July 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

BioPlus Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,649. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97. BioPlus Acquisition has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $10.05.

Institutional Trading of BioPlus Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIOS. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of BioPlus Acquisition in the first quarter worth $247,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioPlus Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,399,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioPlus Acquisition in the first quarter worth $247,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $2,076,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $6,422,000. Institutional investors own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

About BioPlus Acquisition

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

